TOKYO, June 24 NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Friday it had received an award from an international arbitration court ordering Tata Sons Ltd to pay it about $1.17 billion, upon DoCoMo's tender of its entire stake in their joint venture Tata Teleservices to Tata Sons or a designee.
The Japanese company said in a statement the award was for Tata Sons' breach of their shareholders' agreement.
In 2014, DoCoMo exercised its right to request Tata Sons to find a buyer for its stake, amounting to about $1.17 billion. It filed arbitration in January last year, saying Tata Sons had failed to fulfill its obligation. reut.rs/28Qdp6m
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
