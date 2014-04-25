A man walks past the logo of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT docomo, Inc. at its shop in Tokyo November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/fILES

TOKYO Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Friday it would exercise the option to sell its 26.5 pct stake in Tata Teleservices Ltd by June if the Indian mobile phone joint venture failed to achieve performance targets for the financial year that ended last month.

The sale price would be 72.5 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) - the equivalent to half of the original acquisition price - or a "fair market price", whichever was higher, as agreed when DoCoMo made the initial investment in 2009, Japan's top mobile phone services operator said in a statement.

The agreement allows DoCoMo to sell the stake to Tata Sons Ltd, it added.

($1 = 61.0550 rupees)

