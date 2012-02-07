TOKYO Feb 7 NTT, Japan's largest phone company, said it would spend 166.5 billion yen ($2.2 billion) to buy back shares owned by the Ministry of Finance, its largest shareholder.

With this purchase, the government's stake in NTT is expected to fall from 36.6 percent to 33.3 percent, the minimum it can hold by law.

NTT will buy back 44 million of its own shares at 3,785 yen.

NTT had said in November that it would spend as much as 220 billion yen to buy back shares.

The buyback follows an earlier one in July when NTT spent 223 billion yen to buy back 57.5 million of its own shares. ($1 = 76.6000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)