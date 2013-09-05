Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc(9437.T) is expected to offer Apple Inc's(AAPL.O) iPhone as early as autumn, catching up with rivals KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, the Nikkei said.
Apple is expected to unveil iPhone's latest version on Tuesday.
DoCoMo's marketing partnership with Apple is likely to be announced the same day, the Nikkei said, without quoting any sources.
Apple and DoCoMo were not immediately available for comment.
DoCoMo, which has long avoided discounting to secure market share, will likely sell the iPhone at prices comparable to those charged by KDDI (9433.T) and SoftBank (9984.T), the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.