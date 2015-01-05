US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Jan 5 NTT Docomo Inc :
* Says has filed arbitration request regarding stake in Tata Teleservices
* Says filed request Jan 3 with London Court of International Arbitration
* Had previously announced decision to exercise option to sell 26.5 percent stake in Tata Teleservices
* Says submitted request for arbitration to ensure its right be exercised after Tata Sons Ltd failed to fulfill its obligation regarding stake sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)