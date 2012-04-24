April 25 Japanese mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected to report a 3 percent increase in its group operating profit for the fiscal year 2012, compared with fiscal 2011 estimates, driven by a sharp rise in smartphone sales, the Nikkei business daily said.

The company is expected to post a group operating profit of about 900 billion yen ($11.09 billion), and sales are seen edging up 2 percent to about 4.32 trillion yen, the daily reported.

As of March, the number of its cellular phone subscribers stood at 60.12 million, up 4 percent, and the company is expected to maintain similar growth this fiscal year as well, helped by the popularity of its smartphones, the Nikkei reported.

The company plans to stem subscriber exodus caused by the number portability program this fiscal year by spending aggressively on sales promotions, the paper said.

With the sales of smartphones beating its own estimates, results for the last fiscal year could be higher than what the company expected, the paper said.

NTT DoCoMo continues to cut costs, the Nikkei said, adding the company's annual research and development spending had jumped to around 100 million yen in the last fiscal year. ($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)