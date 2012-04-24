April 25 Japanese mobile phone operator NTT
DoCoMo Inc is expected to report a 3 percent increase
in its group operating profit for the fiscal year 2012, compared
with fiscal 2011 estimates, driven by a sharp rise in smartphone
sales, the Nikkei business daily said.
The company is expected to post a group operating profit of
about 900 billion yen ($11.09 billion), and sales are seen
edging up 2 percent to about 4.32 trillion yen, the daily
reported.
As of March, the number of its cellular phone subscribers
stood at 60.12 million, up 4 percent, and the company is
expected to maintain similar growth this fiscal year as well,
helped by the popularity of its smartphones, the Nikkei
reported.
The company plans to stem subscriber exodus caused by the
number portability program this fiscal year by spending
aggressively on sales promotions, the paper said.
With the sales of smartphones beating its own estimates,
results for the last fiscal year could be higher than what the
company expected, the paper said.
NTT DoCoMo continues to cut costs, the Nikkei said, adding
the company's annual research and development spending had
jumped to around 100 million yen in the last fiscal year.
($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)