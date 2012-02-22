Feb 23 NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI Corp are likely to report lower-than-expected average monthly income per cellular phone subscriber for the year ending March 2012, partly due to weak smartphone sales, the Nikkei business daily said.

DoCoMo's average monthly revenue per cell phone contract looks to be around 4,840 yen ($60.26), some 30 yen lower than targeted. Its smartphone sales have been slower than anticipated due to the release of Apple Inc's iPhone 4S by rivals KDDI and Softbank Corp, the Nikkei reported.

KDDI has lowered its revenue estimate to 4,480 yen per subscriber, 60 yen lower than initial forecasts. The shortfall was attributed to an unexpectedly slow migration to smartphones among corporate customers, the daily said.

This spring, DoCoMo will boost its sales promotion expenses for smartphones by 10 billion yen from its initial plans in a bid to attract big spenders. This will be offset by cutting back-office costs. KDDI will offer discounts on smartphone and land line service packages, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 80.3200 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)