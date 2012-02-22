Feb 23 NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI
Corp are likely to report lower-than-expected average
monthly income per cellular phone subscriber for the year ending
March 2012, partly due to weak smartphone sales, the Nikkei
business daily said.
DoCoMo's average monthly revenue per cell phone contract
looks to be around 4,840 yen ($60.26), some 30 yen lower than
targeted. Its smartphone sales have been slower than anticipated
due to the release of Apple Inc's iPhone 4S by rivals
KDDI and Softbank Corp, the Nikkei reported.
KDDI has lowered its revenue estimate to 4,480 yen per
subscriber, 60 yen lower than initial forecasts. The shortfall
was attributed to an unexpectedly slow migration to smartphones
among corporate customers, the daily said.
This spring, DoCoMo will boost its sales promotion expenses
for smartphones by 10 billion yen from its initial plans in a
bid to attract big spenders. This will be offset by cutting
back-office costs. KDDI will offer discounts on smartphone and
land line service packages, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 80.3200 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)