By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Japanese mobile phone
operator NTT Docomo Inc's venture arm has taken a stake
in Silicon Valley startup Cooliris, which recently sold one of
its divisions to another Asian carrier, Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
Palo Alto-based Cooliris makes photo sharing and discovery
apps for both Apple Inc's iPhones and smartphones that
run Google's Android system.
Docomo's investment is the second from an international
telecommunications giant for Cooliris. Deutsche Telekom
previously invested through its venture arm
T-Venture.
Large telecommunications carriers have been keeping track of
new ways to share data and messages after seeing a steady
decline in traditional text message usage, primarily as
consumers moved to mobile apps that allow users to send messages
for free.
"Asian carriers are currently the frontrunners in
recognizing this need," Cooliris Chief Executive Soujanya
Bhumkar said. "To account for this evolution in mobile habits,
telco carriers are increasingly partnering with companies like
us to keep them moving forward."
Bhumkar declined to reveal the size of the investment but
said the company was coming out with redesigned photo sharing
apps soon.
Representatives of Docomo, Japan's biggest mobile carrier,
could not immediately be reached.
Cooliris has previously raised $28 million from big venture
capital names such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, DAG
Ventures and The Westly Group.
Cooliris started as a service to view photo and video
content on the Web in a more visually appealing "3D Wall," but
branched out to start AdJitsu and a photo-sharing app called
LiveShare.
SingTel, which provides tools to make three-dimensional
animated ads in mobile apps, bought AdJitsu last month.
Docomo has also backed Silicon Valley-based Internet-based
note-taking application developer Evernote.