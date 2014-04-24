April 24 Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will
unload its 26 percent stake in its loss-making Indian mobile
phone joint venture, Tata Teleservices Ltd, and
withdraw from the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The joint venture, operating under the Tata DoCoMo brand,
had 63 million mobile customers as at the end of March, ranking
in No.7 in the crowded Indian market.
The Japanese mobile giant is in talks to unload the stake to
the Tata Group, the Nikkei said in an unsourced report. (link.reuters.com/gyn78v).
Docomo apparently booked related impairment charges of about
50 billion yen ($489 million) in the year ended March 31, the
newspaper reported.
DoCoMo bought its stake in the joint venture for $2.7
billion in 2009.
Tata Teleservices Ltd was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 102.2350 Japanese Yen)
