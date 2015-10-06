(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue estimate is for third
quarter, not current quarter; the story was earlier corrected to
say dollar to hurt third quarter, not full year)
Oct 6 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a maker
of skin care products, cut its revenue estimate for the third
quarter, blaming a strong dollar and low sales of its cosmetic
oils in China.
The company estimated third-quarter revenue between $570 and
$573 million and said the strong dollar is expected to lower
third-quarter revenue by $60 million.
Nu Skin's shares were down 16.2 percent in extended trading
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)