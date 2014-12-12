Dec 12 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a
direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, forecast a
2015 profit below market expectations as it battles a stronger
dollar and regulatory concerns in China, its biggest market.
Nu Skin expects to earn $3.80-$4.00 per share on revenue of
$2.50-$2.56 billion in 2015.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.15 per
share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it received approval to begin direct
selling in five districts in Shanghai and two cities in Jiangsu
Province, China.
Nu Skin's shares were down 2.2 percent at $41.99 in
premarket trading.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)