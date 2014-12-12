(Adds background, details, updates shares)

Dec 12 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, forecast a 2015 profit below market expectations as it battles a stronger dollar and regulatory concerns in China, its biggest market.

Nu Skin's shares were down about 5.3 percent at $40.64 in premarket trading.

The company has struggled with a host of regulatory problems in China, including a $540,000 fine in March for illegal sales and for misleading consumers about the effectiveness of its products.

The company had to suspend distributor recruitment drives in China until May. The company receives more than a third of its revenue from Greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong.

However, the company said on Friday that it had received approval to begin direct selling in five districts in Shanghai and two cities in the Jiangsu province.

Short-sellers and activist investors, such as William Ackman, have accused direct sellers Nu Skin, Herbalife Ltd and Usana Health Sciences Inc of running pyramid schemes, where members make more money recruiting new members than through sales.

Nu Skin expects to earn $3.80-$4.00 per share on revenue of $2.50-$2.56 billion in 2015.

The revenue forecast reflects a 6 percent impact from a stronger dollar.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday's close of $42.94, Nu Skin shares had fallen about 68 percent this year.