(Adds background, details, updates shares)
Dec 12 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a
direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, forecast a
2015 profit below market expectations as it battles a stronger
dollar and regulatory concerns in China, its biggest market.
Nu Skin's shares were down about 5.3 percent at $40.64 in
premarket trading.
The company has struggled with a host of regulatory problems
in China, including a $540,000 fine in March for illegal sales
and for misleading consumers about the effectiveness of its
products.
The company had to suspend distributor recruitment drives in
China until May. The company receives more than a third of its
revenue from Greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong.
However, the company said on Friday that it had received
approval to begin direct selling in five districts in Shanghai
and two cities in the Jiangsu province.
Short-sellers and activist investors, such as William
Ackman, have accused direct sellers Nu Skin, Herbalife Ltd
and Usana Health Sciences Inc of running
pyramid schemes, where members make more money recruiting new
members than through sales.
Nu Skin expects to earn $3.80-$4.00 per share on revenue of
$2.50-$2.56 billion in 2015.
The revenue forecast reflects a 6 percent impact from a
stronger dollar.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.15 per
share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Thursday's close of $42.94, Nu Skin shares had fallen
about 68 percent this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)