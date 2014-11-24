Nov 24 Nuance Communications Inc, whose
voice recognition software runs Siri on Apple Inc's
iPhones, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher
gross margins and an income tax provision benefit.
Nuance shares rose up nearly 4 percent in extended trading.
The company's fourth-quarter net loss fell to $1.5 million,
including a $21 million income tax provision benefit, from $32.3
million a year earlier.
The company broke even on a per share basis in the quarter
ended Sept. 30. It posted a loss of 10 cents per share a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $502.3 million.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)