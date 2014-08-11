PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 11 Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss as costs rose.
The company, which makes the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple Inc's iPhones, said net loss widened to $54.2 million, or 17 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $475.5 million from $469.8 million.
Total operating expenses rose 10.5 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.