Aug 11 Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc reported a bigger third-quarter loss as costs rose.

The company, which makes the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple Inc's iPhones, said net loss widened to $54.2 million, or 17 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $475.5 million from $469.8 million.

Total operating expenses rose 10.5 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)