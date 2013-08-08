Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

NEW YORK Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc(NUAN.O) to 16.03 percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

Icahn's stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April 30. Apple Inc(AAPL.O) uses Nuance's speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its "Siri" voice recognition feature.

Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies and pushing for management change, revealed on April 1 that he had taken a 9.27 percent stake in Nuance.

Shares of Nuance were up 1.73 percent at $19.43 in intraday trading Thursday on Nasdaq.

Nuance shares fell nearly 8 percent on Tuesday after the company cut its forecast for the year as some of its mobile customers delayed contracts.

Nuance also reported lower-than-expected revenue for the fiscal third-quarter. Revenue from its mobile business, which accounts for about 30 percent of total revenue, fell 14 percent to $108.7 million.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Bernard Orr)