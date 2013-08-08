NEW YORK Aug 8 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.03 percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

Icahn's stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April 30. Apple Inc uses Nuance's speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its "Siri" voice recognition feature.

Shares of Nuance were up 1.7 percent to $19.42 per share in intraday trading Thursday.