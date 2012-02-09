* Q1 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.36
* Q1 revenue $360.6 mln vs est $391.6 mln
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.36-0.40 vs est $0.38
* Sees Q2 adj rev $395-$415 mln vs est $404.5 mln
* Shares down 10 pct after the bell
Feb 9 Nuance Communications Inc
posted quarterly results that missed estimates for the first
time in four quarters as the speech recognition software maker
took longer to recognize revenue from some contracts.
Shares of the company, whose technology is used by the Siri
application in Apple Inc's iPhone 4S, fell 10 percent
to $27.30 in trading after the bell.
For the first quarter, revenue fell short of expectations by
more than $30 million and the company blamed longer sales cycles
for the miss.
"Our relationships with mobile customers have become more
comprehensive and complex, which has resulted in delayed
revenues in some cases," Nuance said in a statement.
Sales at both its mobile and consumer business and the
healthcare solutions segment, which provides dictation and
transcription solutions, rose a little over 23 percent.
Total adjusted revenue rose 18.7 percent to $360.6 million,
while analysts were looking for $391.6 million.
First-quarter net income rose to $9.3 million, or 3 cents a
share, compared with break-even results in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents a share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 36 cents a share,
excluding items.
Nuance, which went on an acquisition spree last year, buying
rivals Vlingo and Swype among others, competes with products
from Microsoft Corp and Google, among others.
Its shares touched a fresh life high of $31.15 in regular
trade, before closing up 4 percent on Thursday on the Nasdaq.