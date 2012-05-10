* Q2 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.41

* Q2 rev up 22 pct at $390.3 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.38-$0.41

* Sees Q3 rev $409-$426 mln

May 10 Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc's second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on higher demand for its products across all segments.

Net income fell to $890,000 or break even, from $1.7 million or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nuance, whose technology powers the Siri voice recognition feature in Apple Inc's iPhone 4S, earned 43 cents a share.

Operating costs rose 19 percent to $219 million.

Revenue at the company rose 22 percent to $390.3 million.

Sales at its mobile and consumer business, enterprise segment and the healthcare solutions segment, which provides dictation and transcription solutions rose about 23 percent.

Sales at its imaging business were up 42 percent.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Nuance expects adjusted earnings of 38 cents to 41 cents, on revenue of $409 million to $426 million.

Analysts were looking for profit of 41 cents.

Last year, Nuance, which competes with Microsoft Corp and Google Inc in the speech recognition market, bought about half a dozen companies including rivals Vlingo and Swype.

The company's shares, which have risen 5 percent in the last one year, c losed at $23.08 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.