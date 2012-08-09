Aug 9 Nuance Communications, Inc on
Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $600 million.
Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 406 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS