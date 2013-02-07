Feb 7 Speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by higher expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $22.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $9.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nuance, whose technology powers the Siri voice recognition feature in Apple Inc's iPhone, earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $462.3 million.