Aug 6 Nuance Communications Inc, whose software powers the Siri voice feature in Apple Inc's iPhone, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as it won more contracts for its voice recognition software.

The company reported a net loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $79.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $469.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $487.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.