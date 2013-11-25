(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show company's non-GAAP
Nov 25 Nuance Communications Inc, maker
of the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple Inc's
iPhones, reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue.
Nuance shares were down 5 percent after the bell.
The company reported a net loss of $32.3 million, or 10
cents per share, in the fourth quarter. It had posted a profit
of $117.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share and
revenue of $490.4 million.
Revenue rose marginally to $472.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per
share on revenue of $489.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
