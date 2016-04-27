SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's online credit card
provider Nubank secured about $53 million in credit lines from a
unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, boosting the
three-year-old company's effort to expand a fast-growing client
base.
According to a statement by the São Paulo-based company,
Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group arranged the deal, which
consists of one revolving credit facility for $25 million and
another for 100 million reais ($28 million).
Nubank, one of the biggest names in Brazil's nascent
financial technology sector, had previously raised nearly $100
million in equity fundraising led by Sequoia Capital, Tiger
Global, Founders Fund, Kaszek Ventures and QED Investors.
($1 = 3.52 Brazilian reais)
