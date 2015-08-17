* Head of test ban body warns that nuclear disarmament is at
risk
* Overdue CTBT ratification would ban all nuclear test
explosions
* World powers reached nuclear deal with Iran in July
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Aug 17 The head of the body trying to
secure ratification of a global ban on nuclear testing urged
world leaders on Monday to use the momentum of an atomic deal
with Iran to prevent a slide towards a nuclear weapons
free-for-all.
More than 160 countries have ratified the Comprehensive
Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) since it was finished in 1996.
But since then, India, Pakistan and North Korea have all
conducted nuclear tests, and are among eight countries including
the United States and China blocking its entry into force.
Lassina Zerbo said the near two-year diplomatic marathon
that agreed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme, featuring all
five of the U.N. Security Council's veto-wielding nuclear
powers, showed what could be done with enough effort.
"I think it's about time that they used a similar model of
discussion like what happened in the Iran deal to reflect on the
future of the CTBT - if any," said Zerbo, whose CTBT
Organisation is holding a conference next month to try to
encourage ratification.
In an interview with Reuters, the trained scientist from
Burkina Faso said the frustration of many non-nuclear weapons
states had grown since a conference on boosting compliance with
the landmark 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) failed
to produce a joint document in May.
"(If) after the NPT issue ... we're not helping the CTBT ...
we might go back to a system where there's no framework for arms
control and non-proliferation and disarmament. And that's a
risk."
U.S. President Barack Obama, who came to office promising to
work to rid the world of nuclear weapons, has said he wants to
push for ratification of the CTBT, but has not managed to get
sufficient support among U.S. lawmakers.
Meanwhile, the United States and Russia, which together hold
more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear arsenal, have
produced no plan yet for a successor to their 2009 disarmament
treaty, which expires in three years' time.
The CTBT's global tracking network was the first to detect
North Korea's latest nuclear test in 2013, and ratification
would give its inspectors access to countries for verification.
Iran is another country that has failed to ratify the CTBT,
along with its regional rival Israel - widely presumed to have
an undeclared nuclear arsenal - and Egypt, which Western
diplomats accused of scuppering the NPT conference with attempts
to put the spotlight on Israel.
But there are other obstacles facing the CTBT conference.
Some countries are lobbying to close what they say is a
loophole, arguing that, by allowing certain non-nuclear
explosions, the pact lets countries improve their atomic weapons
technology.
The five official nuclear weapons states - the United
States, China, Russia, Britain and France - say they need
so-called subcritical tests, in which no fissile material is
used, to maintain and ensure the safety of their atomic
arsenals.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)