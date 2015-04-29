(Adds detail of funding breakdown)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 29 The world's leading powers said
on Wednesday a protective cover over the collapsed Chernobyl
nuclear power plant would be completed by November 2017,
although they were still short of funds to finish the project.
Jochen Flasbarth, Germany's state secretary for the
environment representing the Group of Seven major economies,
said that "concrete pledges" were now in place for 530 million
euros ($590 million) of the remaining 650 million euros needed
to complete the "sarcophagus."
He said he was confident that countries including Russia and
China would provide the rest of the money following promises by
both to do so.
"I am very relieved, we have created a big success this
afternoon," Flasbarth said. "It is now clear the international
community takes responsibility. The problem that the work in
Chernobyl might have been stopped for a while is off the table.
The explosion and fire at the Chernobyl plant on April 26,
1986 was the world's worst nuclear accident.
A power surge led to a series of blasts, which blew off the
reactor's heavy steel and concrete lid sending a cloud of
radioactive dust billowing across northern and western Europe,
and as far as the eastern United States.
A make-shift cover was built in the six months after the
explosion to protect the environment from further radiation. But
it was only expected to last a maximum of 30 years and has
already had to have cracks repaired.
The new convex structure is being built over the original
'sarcophagus' and the hope is it will allow the old reactor to
eventually be dismantled.
It is estimated that the whole "Shelter Implementation Plan"
will have cost a total of 2.1 billion euros by the time it is
finished. On Wednesday, the G7 and European Commission confirmed
they would pump in an additional 165 million euros while other
countries would chip in another 15 million.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, where
the meeting was held, is the biggest overall contributor. It has
provided 350 million euros, and will cover any shortfall.
Donors had hoped all the funding would be secured by
Wednesday. But failure to get the final sign-offs from the likes
of Russia and China left them short 85 million euros.
"We heard from the Russian representative that it (proposal
to provide funding) is already on the way to the (Russian)
president," Flasbarth said.
