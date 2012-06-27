* Western states question China over Pakistan nuclear plans
* Nuclear supplier states also discuss India at meeting
* Expert sees weakening of non-proliferation commitments
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, June 27 Western states pressured China
at closed-door talks last week to address concerns about its
plans to expand a nuclear power plant in Pakistan and provide
more information, but were rebuffed, two diplomatic sources said
on Wednesday.
Beijing's atomic relations with Islamabad have caused unease
in Washington, Delhi and other capitals due to Pakistan's
history of spreading nuclear arms technology and fears about
the integrity of international non proliferation rules.
"A number of countries asked questions and expressed
concerns," said one official, speaking about the annual plenary
session of the 46-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), held on
June 21-22 in the U.S. city of Seattle.
But China showed no sign of reconsidering its position on
building two more reactors at the Chashma nuclear power complex
in Pakistan's Punjab region, the official and another source
said, a stance Beijing also took when the issue was raised in
last year's NSG talks in the Dutch city of Noordwijk.
As its ties with the United States have suffered, Pakistan
has been trying to move closer to Asian powerhouse China, which
has welcomed Islamabad's overtures.
The two-day meeting also debated the issue of India's
possible membership in the NSG, a consensus-based cartel that
seeks to ensure nuclear exports are not used for military
purposes by agreeing rules for such trade, the sources said.
In 2010, the United States announced backing for India's
membership - a step that would make it the only country outside
the nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in the group - but
Pakistan has warned against allowing its rival to join.
"If India were to apply now, there would be quite a detailed
discussion on non proliferation-related issues before a decision
is taken," one of the sources said, suggesting there were
differences of opinion within the NSG.
A statement by the U.S. National Nuclear Security
Administration confirmed that the NSG's relationship with India
was discussed, but did not mention the China-Pakistan issue.
"Participating governments called on all states to exercise
vigilance and make best efforts to ensure that none of their
exports of goods or technologies contribute to nuclear weapons
programmes," it said on its website.
Close relations between China and Pakistan reflect a
long-standing shared wariness of their common neighbour, India,
and a desire to counter U.S. influence across the region.
Analysts say China agreed to expand Chashma to match a 2008
nuclear energy deal between India and the United States.
NUCLEAR PRINCIPLE EROSION?
Washington and other governments have said China should seek
approval for the planned reactors from the NSG. But China argues
that the construction of two additional units at Chashma was
part of a bilateral deal sealed before it joined the NSG in
2004. China also supplied the facility's first two reactors.
European Union members of the NSG delivered a joint
statement about the issue in Seattle, the two sources said. The
U.S. delegation also "posed a question," one of them said.
"China basically reiterated that it comes under the
grandfather clause," one source said, referring to Beijing's
argument that the agreement was struck before it joined the
nuclear suppliers' forum.
To receive nuclear exports, nations that are not one of the
five officially recognised atomic weapons states must usually
place their nuclear activities under the safeguards of the U.N.
International Atomic Energy Agency, NSG rules say.
When the United States sealed a nuclear supply deal with
India in 2008 that China and others found questionable because
Delhi - like Islamabad - is outside the NPT, Washington won a
waiver from that rule after contentious negotiations.
Pakistan wants a similar civilian nuclear agreement with the
United States to help meet its growing energy needs.
But Washington is reluctant, largely because a Pakistani
nuclear scientist, Abdul Qadeer Khan, admitted in 2004 to
transferring nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Iraq.
Pakistan tested nuclear devices in 1998, soon after India,
and both nations refuse to join the NPT, which would oblige them
to scrap nuclear weapons.
Nuclear analyst Mark Hibbs said there had been an erosion of
the principle that recipients of nuclear exports must put all
their atomic activities under IAEA safeguards.
"First by Russia a decade ago in its trade with India, then
in the U.S.-sponsored India deal, and now by China's trade with
Pakistan," Hibbs, of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, said.
"Since the late 1990s we have seen a weakening of milestone
non proliferation commitments by big powerful countries."
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)