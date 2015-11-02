PARIS Nov 2 Europe needs banking-industry style
regulation to bring more transparency to the costs of nuclear
reactors, consultancy Capgemini said in its annual energy market
report.
Capgemini said gross provisions for decommissioning and
long-term spent fuel management work out at 4.7 billion euros
($5.2 billion) per reactor in Germany, compared to just 1.2
billion in France and 3.38 billion euros in Britain.
Even if France's nuclear fleet of 58 reactors is much
bigger than Germany's 17 reactors, economies of scale from the
standardization of processes look too big to account for such a
difference by themselves, according to Capgemini.
"Establishing what methodology is used to estimate the
overall cost is essential, but it is never explained in annual
reports, with each player relying on the estimates of their own
experts in that area," Capgemini said.
Nuclear operators like France's EDF, Germany's E.ON
and RWE and Sweden's Vattenfall
all use different discount and inflation rates to calculate the
present value of long-term liabilities and the parameters for
these calculations are left to individual companies to decide,
the consultancy said.
"For obvious reasons to do with transparency, it is urgent
that a process be instituted at European level ... similar to
the international regulatory framework for banks (Basel III)
following the financial crisis that affected most European
countries," Capgemini said.
There are also strong disparities with regards to nuclear
operators' legal obligations in terms of covering these future
costs, it said.
Only Finland's Fortum, Vattenfall (for its
Swedish activities), EDF and the Czech Republic's CEZ have
portfolios dedicated to the financing of these long-term
obligations, with coverage ratios of 100, 78, 68 and 31 percent
respectively, Capgemini said.
Other sector players do not have dedicated assets on their
balance sheets, and German utilities currently do not cover
their provisions, it added.
Last month, E.ON dropped plans to spin off its German
nuclear power plants, bowing to political pressure to retain
liability for billions of euros of decommissioning costs when
the plants are shut down.
The International Energy Agency said late last year that
almost 200 of the world's 434 reactors in operation would be
retired by 2040, and estimated the decommissioning cost at more
than $100 billion, but many experts view this figure as way too
low.
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
