FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission plans to pay an additional 550 million euros ($742 million) from 2013 to help Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovakia dismantle old nuclear power plants, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a regulation draft it obtained.

The paper added the money would be used to dismantle old plants in Bohunice, Slovakia; Ignalina, Lithuania; and Kozloduy, Bulgaria, as well as to expand the use of renewable energy in the countries.

"The decision on how much money will be disbursed has yet to be taken. I cannot comment on the 550 million euro figure," an EU spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"In the accession treaty these countries have agreed to dismantle their nuclear power plants and the EU in an act of solidarity has agreed to pay part of these costs. The EU has never agreed to pay the full cost of dismantling," she added. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)