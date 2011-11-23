FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European
Commission plans to pay an additional 550 million euros ($742
million) from 2013 to help Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovakia
dismantle old nuclear power plants, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported, citing a regulation draft it obtained.
The paper added the money would be used to dismantle old
plants in Bohunice, Slovakia; Ignalina, Lithuania; and Kozloduy,
Bulgaria, as well as to expand the use of renewable energy in
the countries.
"The decision on how much money will be disbursed has yet to
be taken. I cannot comment on the 550 million euro figure," an
EU spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"In the accession treaty these countries have agreed to
dismantle their nuclear power plants and the EU in an act of
solidarity has agreed to pay part of these costs. The EU has
never agreed to pay the full cost of dismantling," she added.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Juliane von
Reppert-Bismarck)