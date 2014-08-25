(Adds PG&E comment, background)
By Barani Krishnan
Aug 25 A federal nuclear inspector urged U.S.
regulators to shut down a California nuclear power plant until
tests showed its reactors could withstand shocks from nearby
earthquake faults, according to the Associated Press and an
environmental group.
Michael Peck's call to close the Diablo Canyon Power Plant
in San Luis Obispo County was in a report he made to the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission in 2013, the AP reported on Monday, a day
after a strong earthquake shook California's Napa Valley region.
Peck was the lead on-site inspector for five years at Diablo
Canyon, which has two reactors designed to produce about 18,000
gigawatts an hour (GWh) of electricity annually, or 7 percent of
California's electricity use. It is owned by Pacific Gas &
Electric Co (PG&E).
Peck's report concludes that the nearby Shoreline, Los Osos,
and San Luis Bay fault systems are capable of producing ground
motions that exceed the plant's safe shutdown precautions,
according to the AP, which said it had verified the authenticity
of the report.
According to Peck's analysis, no one knows whether the
facility's key equipment can withstand strong shaking from those
faults - the potential for which was realized decades after the
facility was built, the AP said, citing the report.
Continuing to run the reactors, Peck writes, "challenges the
presumption of nuclear safety," the AP reported.
Friends of the Earth, an environmental group that wants
Diablo Canyon closed, posted what it said was Peck's report on
its website on Monday. It did not say how it had obtained it.
"The NRC knows that Diablo Canyon's two reactors are the
most vulnerable to earthquakes in the United States, but the
agency has failed to heed Dr. Peck's repeated warnings," Friends
of the Earth said.
"Dr. Peck's dissent argues that Diablo Canyon is operating
outside the conditions of its license and should be shut down
until PG&E can prove that the reactors can withstand potential
earthquakes on these faults," the group said.
Environmental groups in the state claimed victory last year
when Edison International announced it would permanently
shut its San Onofre nuclear power plant after a radiation leak
was discovered in 2012.
PG&E spokesman Blair Jones said the Diablo Canyon plant,
which has been operating since 1985, was built to withstand the
largest potential earthquakes in the region.
"The NRC has exhaustively analyzed this issue, concluding
that PG&E's ongoing analysis of nearby faults and our
engineering assessments of the facility demonstrate that Diablo
Canyon is seismically safe," he said.
The NRC previously said that Diablo Canyon complies with the
agency's operating license, including earthquake safety
standards.
Peck could not immediately be reached for comment.
NRC spokeswoman Lara Uselding could not be reached for
comment.
Concerns about Diablo Canyon's safety came into focus after
a powerful earthquake and tsunami severely damaged the Fukushima
nuclear power plant in Japan in 2011. Diablo Canyon is also
located on the California coast where it uses ocean water for
cooling.
Sunday's earthquake in Northern California injured more than
100 people, damaged historic buildings, set some homes on fire
and caused power and water outages Napa Valley, a picturesque
region north of San Francisco that is known worldwide for its
wines.
