PARIS Nov 1 Unidentified drones illegally
overflew five French nuclear power plants overnight, a source
with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday, in the latest of
a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety
concerns.
The small unmanned aircraft were detected late on Friday
above the five plants in northern and eastern France, the source
said, confirming an earlier report by Agence France-Presse.
State-controlled utility EDF, which operates the
plants at Penly, Flamanville, Saint-Laurent-des-Eaux, Dampierre
and Fessenheim, could not confirm the latest drone incursions, a
spokeswoman said. French law bans aircraft of all types from
flying within five kilometres of nuclear facilities.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Thursday that
France had launched an investigation after drones were sighted
over seven EDF nuclear plants between Oct. 5 and Oct. 20.
The power company has insisted that the mystery flights pose
no safety or security threat. But the incidents have fueled
public anxiety in France, the world's most nuclear-dependent
country with 58 reactors on 19 sites.
Greenpeace protesters forced their way into the Fessenheim
facility earlier this year and have a history of breaking into
French nuclear plants. The environmental campaign group has
denied any involvement in the unmanned flights.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Laurence Frost;
Editing by Toby Chopra)