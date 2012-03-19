LONDON, March 19 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, stopped output from its 480 megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Sunday due to an unplanned outage, it said.

"Unit 4 at Hinkley Point B power station came offline on Sunday March 18. It was unplanned," a spokesman said.

"We are currently assessing the situation," he added.

According to earlier guidance, the reactor was due to enter planned maintenance on March 30 until April 2.

Six other reactors are currently offline in Britain, accounting for 3,430 MW of idle power capacity.