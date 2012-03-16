* Only three new reactor construction starts last year -
IAEA
* But "significant growth" in nuclear energy still
anticipated
* Some European states moving away from nuclear; Asia growth
seen
(Adds detail)
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, March 16 Global use of nuclear
energy could increase by as much as 100 percent in the next two
decades on the back of growth in Asia, even though
groundbreakings for new reactors fell last year after the
Fukushima disaster, a U.N. report says.
The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),
which has not yet been made public but has been seen by Reuters,
said a somewhat slower capacity expansion than previously
forecast is likely after the world's worst nuclear accident in a
quarter of a century.
But, it said: "Significant growth in the use of nuclear
energy worldwide is still anticipated - between 35 percent and
100 percent by 2030 - although the Agency projections for 2030
are 7-8 percent lower than projections made in 2010."
Japan's reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant
triggered by a deadly earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last
year shook the nuclear world and raised a question mark over
whether atomic energy is safe.
Germany, Switzerland and Belgium decided to move away from
nuclear power to grow reliance on renewable energy instead.
The IAEA document, obtained by Reuters on Friday, said the
number of new reactor construction starts fell to only three
last year - two in Pakistan and one in India - from 16 in 2010.
Also last year, 13 reactors were officially declared as
permanently shut down, including the four units at Fukushima as
well as eight in Germany.
"This represents the highest number of shutdowns since 1990,
when the Chernobyl accident had a similar effect," the
Vienna-based U.N. agency said in its annual Nuclear Technology
Review. "As a comparison, 2010 saw only one shutdown and 2009
three."
In 1986, a reactor exploded and caught fire at Chernobyl in
the then Soviet Union, sending radiation billowing across
Europe.
TEMPORARY DELAYS?
At Fukushima one year ago, fires and explosions caused a
full meltdown in three reactors while a fourth was also damaged.
Today, the four reactors are in a stable, cold shutdown
state and clean-up of the site continues, but the final phase of
decommissioning will not happen for 30 or 40 years.
Almost all of Japan's 54 reactors sit idle, awaiting
approvals to restart.
"The 7-8 percent drop in projected growth for 2030 reflects
an accelerated phase-out of nuclear power in Germany, some
immediate shutdowns and a government review of the planned
expansion in Japan, as well as temporary delays in expansion in
several other countries," the IAEA report said.
But many countries are still pushing ahead with nuclear
energy, with 64 reactors under construction at the end of 2011,
most of them in Asia, said the document prepared for a
closed-door meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board last week.
Factors that had contributed to growing interest in nuclear
energy before Fukushima - increasing demand for energy, concerns
about climate change, energy security and uncertainty about
fossil fuel supplies - had not changed, it said.
"In countries considering the introduction of nuclear power,
interest remained strong. Although some countries indicated that
they would delay decisions to start nuclear power programmes,
others continued with their plans to introduce nuclear energy."
China and India are expected to remain the main centres of
expansion in Asia and Russia is also forecast to see strong
growth, it said.
