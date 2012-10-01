* Board lacked confidence in Saarenpaa for "new phase"
* Board chairman left in Sept
(Adds spokeswoman comment, background)
HELSINKI Oct 1 Finnish nuclear consortium
Fennovoima dismissed its chief executive, saying it needed a
different leader for its new phase, as it moves ahead with plans
for a nuclear plant in Pyhajoki, northern Finland.
Fennovoima's board decided Chief Executive Tapio Saarenpaa
should be "relieved of his duties", the company said.
"The CEO operates with the confidence of the board, and when
the day comes when there is not enough of that, this is what
happens," Fennovoima spokeswoman Maira Kettunen said, declining
to elaborate.
The move comes as Fennovoima prepares to choose next year
between Areva and Toshiba to supply the
Pyhajoki reactor.
It also comes on the heels of Fennovoima chairman Juha
Rantanen's announcement last month that he would leave, handing
over the post to Pekka Ottavainen. Rantanen had also cited a
"new phase" of planning for Pyhajoki.
The plant is due to provide cheap energy to its shareholders
including stainless steel maker Outokumpu, retailer
Kesko and the local subsidiaries of Swedish metals
firm Boliden.
Its biggest single shareholder is German utility E.ON's
Finnish subsidiary with a 34 percent stake.
Fennovoima said it would look for a new CEO, and that Juha
Nurmi, a project manager at Fennovoima, would take on leadership
temporarily.
