HELSINKI Oct 5 Finnish nuclear consortium
Fennovoima may choose Japan's Toshiba reactor over
Areva's for its nuclear plant in northern Finland as
Toshiba's cooling system is better, daily Helsingin Sanomat
reported on Friday.
Fennovoima has received offers from the two companies and it
is due to decide next year who will deliver the reactor to its
Pyhajoki plant.
"Both power plants have a completely electricity free
cooling system, but Toshiba has implemented it slightly better,"
Juhani Hyvarinen, Fennovoima's nuclear engineering chief, told
the paper.
One of the lessons of the Fukushima disaster was that two
natural disasters could strike at the same time and knock out
the electrical supply system of a plant completely, so it could
not be cooled down.
The European Union energy commissioner urged on Thursday
regulators and operators to act now to improve safety at nuclear
power plants.
Fennovoima's plant is due to provide cheap energy to its
shareholders including stainless steel maker Outokumpu
, retailer Kesko and the local subsidiaries
of Swedish metals firm Boliden.
Its biggest single shareholder is German utility E.ON's
Finnish subsidiary with a 34 percent stake.
