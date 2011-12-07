* Kansai, Shikoku Electric have already submitted results
TOKYO Dec 7 Japan's Hokkaido Electric
Power Co will submit on Wednesday the results of
first-stage stress tests on the 579 megawatt No.1 reactor at its
sole Tomari nuclear plant, a company spokesman said, part of an
initial step in rebuilding public faith in atomic energy.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March
triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive
material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.
The northern Japan utility would become the third utility
after Kansai Electric Power Co and Shikoku Electric
Power Co to submit test results to the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).
But it is not yet clear when the NISA and its supervisors,
including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress
test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave
the way for the reactor restart.
Currently, only nine reactors with a capacity of 8,479
megawatts, out of a total 54 commercial reactors, are generating
electricity in Japan.
Hokkaido, which normally relies on nuclear to meet a third
of power demand, will start regular maintenance at its 912 MW
No.3 Tomari unit in April or May. Japan will have no reactors
online if there are no restarts allowed before then.
First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to
restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.
The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four
severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss
of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of
multiple steps to protect reactors.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)