* Areva teams up with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Company
* Westinghouse chooses China Nuclear Power Tech Corp
* Two other bidders likely to be involved
By Karolin Schaps and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 19 China may soon have a
major stake in one of the UK's biggest nuclear projects after
two Chinese state firms teamed up with Western players to bid
for a joint venture that plans a $24 billion investment,
industry sources told Reuters.
China, which sits on vast cash reserves and is keen to
invest in foreign assets, has been expanding into Europe's
energy and infrastructure sectors by buying stakes in firms such
as Britain's Thames Water and Portuguese utility EDP.
The British government wants to see new nuclear plants
built, but cost overruns in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear
disaster and the slowing global economy have made it
increasingly difficult for Western developers to find the
billions of dollars needed for these projects.
The Horizon nuclear project was put up for sale in March by
German utilities RWE and E.ON, who have
come under pressure from Germany's decision to phase out all
nuclear power in the aftermath of the Fukushima accident.
The Gloucester-based joint venture owns two nuclear sites in
Britain, at Oldbury near Bristol and Wylfa on Anglesey, where it
plans to build 6 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity with an
investment of 15 billion pounds ($24 billion).
Japanese bank Nomura, which is acting for RWE and E.ON in
the sales process, imposed a June 15 deadline for offers, which
are expected to have come in at several hundred million pounds.
Nuclear reactor builders Areva and Toshiba-owned
Westinghouse have picked separate Chinese nuclear
companies to help bid for Horizon.
"Areva and Westinghouse have both assembled consortiums of
their own," said one source, who is familiar with the bidding
process but who refused to be identified. Two other sources in
the banking and consultancy sectors confirmed the bidders.
If successful in either of their bids, reactor technology
developers Areva and Westinghouse would probably sell their
stakes in the project to an experienced nuclear plant operator
whilst ensuring their respective designs are used, experts said.
TEAMING UP
Westinghouse has teamed up with China's State Nuclear Power
Technology Corporation (SNPTC), expanding their existing
collaboration in China, to make a bid, while Areva has linked up
with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co (CGNPC) to put
forward a separate offer, the sources said.
Westinghouse, Areva and SNPTC declined to comment, and
officials at CGNPC could not be reached for a reaction.
"The Chinese may see Horizon as a way of acquiring a
relatively cheap option on developing nuclear capacity and
expertise in Europe if the conditions are favourable," David
Stokes, a director at consultancy Timera Energy, said.
Britain is trying to woo nuclear investors by reforming its
electricity market in a way that guarantees a minimum price for
producers of low-carbon energy, including nuclear power.
"The (UK) government is likely to welcome new interest from
well capitalised Chinese utilities, particularly given an
absence of other obvious strategic bidders," Stokes said.
Energy Minister Charles Hendry last month called Horizon's
nuclear sites at Wylfa and Oldbury two of the most attractive
sites in Europe to invest in new nuclear plants, adding that
there had been strong interest in buying the joint venture.
Two other groups are also believed to have expressed an
interest in Horizon, with Japanese-U.S. joint venture GE Hitachi
a likely candidate, one of the sources said.
GE Hitachi refused to comment. It previously expressed
interest in the UK nuclear market and said it planned to submit
an application for design approval of its ESBWR reactor in the
UK.
Last year, SNPTC and Westinghouse extended by two years a
partnership in China to build the U.S.-based firm's AP1000
nuclear reactor.
CGNPC chose Areva's EPR design for its Taishan nuclear power
plant in China, and the two companies have founded an
engineering joint venture in China.
Both the AP1000 and EPR designs have reached the final
stages of regulatory approval in the UK.
In a separate project, French utility EDF and
Areva, together with junior partner Centrica, are
planning to build four EPRs in Britain, and a final investment
decision for the first plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset is
expected later this year.