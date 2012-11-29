VIENNA Nov 29 The U.N. nuclear agency chief
said on Thursday a hacking incident involving one of its servers
was "deeply regrettable" but suggested that no sensitive
information related to Iran's atomic activities had been stolen.
Yukiya Amano said the hacking - first reported by the
International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday - had happened
several months ago and that the server concerned had been closed
down.
The hackers - a group using an Iranian-sounding name - on
Sunday posted email addresses of experts who have been working
with the United Nations on a website, and urged the IAEA to
investigate Israel's nuclear work.
"We don't know everything (about the incident) but we are
confident that safeguards information has not been stolen,"
Amano told a news conference.
"Safeguards" means activities carried out by IAEA inspectors
in investigating countries' nuclear activities, including
Iran's, to make sure that no atomic material is diverted for
weapons purposes.