DANA POINT, Calif. Oct 9 A plan by Southern
California Edison to reopen its crippled San Onofre nuclear
power plant, whose outage has increased the chance of power cuts
in the region, is not certain to be approved, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said.
"It is far from a done deal," NRC regional administrator
Elmo Collins said on Tuesday at a meeting held to hear local
concerns. "We will take the time we need. We do not experiment
with safety."
Residents and anti-nuclear activists at the session said
federal officials should conduct a thorough investigation before
agreeing to any reopening. A capacity crowd of 1,600 included
construction workers and electricians who work at the plant.
SCE, a unit of power company Edison International,
last week submitted a plan to regulators to restart the
1,070-megawatt Unit 2 at San Onofre nuclear station, saying it
will run the unit at 70 percent of capacity for five months
before shutting it to inspect wear on damaged tubes.
"We demand a full, transparent adjudicatory hearing and
license amendment process, including an evidentiary hearing and
sworn testimony and cross-examination," said Grace van Thrillo,
a local resident who testified before the panel. "We cannot be
experiment waiting for more radiation leaks."
Critics said SCE's plan was an experiment that could
endanger 8 million people living nearby, citing the lack of
repair work planned to address vibration that led tubes to rub
against each other and against support structures inside the
generators.
"The decision to keep an ageing nuclear power plant limping
along despite major problems is like a problem many of us face
when we have an old car," said Donald Mosier, a pathologist at
The Scripps Research Institute. "This car is ready for the
junkyard."
Both San Onofre nuclear units have been shut since January
following a small radioactive steam leak at one unit that
pointed to a problem with accelerated degradation of tubes in
the units' brand new steam generators.
San Onofre is the biggest power plant in Southern
California. Its closure forced the state grid operator to take
steps to bolster the power grid during the summer when customers
use air conditioning to escape the heat.
"As a concerned citizen, when are we going to get our power
back?" asked Richard McPherson, former U.S. representative at
the International Atomic Energy Agency and resident of nearby
Laguna Nigel.
"The delays are hurting the economy in California. We need
to get this power plant back on-line as quickly as we can. It is
a technical issue. We know how to solve technical issues."
Ken Schultz, a recently retired nuclear engineer, said the
radiation impact of living near the plant "would be like
spending one day a year in Denver or taking one airplane flight.
I do not see these as serious safety issues".
California banned construction of new nuclear power plants
in the 1970s, when governor Jerry Brown joined "no-nukes"
activists in opposing construction of Diablo Canyon nuclear
station on the Central Coast. Seismic safety worries played a
prominent part in the campaign.
But the plant went ahead and nuclear power today generates
about 15 percent of California's electricity.
The license for San Onofre expires in 2022.