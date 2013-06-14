* Western powers back India joining nuclear cartel
* China leads countries who oppose its inclusion
* Key group decides rules for civilian nuclear trade
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, June 14 Britain has stepped up efforts
to let India join an influential global body controlling nuclear
exports, a move that would boost New Delhi's standing as an
atomic power but which has faced resistance from China and other
countries.
The diplomatic tussle centres on whether emerging power
India should be allowed into a key forum deciding rules for
civilian nuclear trade, even though it has refused to join an
international pact under which it would have to give up its
nuclear weapons.
London, Washington, Paris and others argue nuclear-armed
India should join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) -
established in 1975 to ensure that civilian nuclear exports are
not diverted for military purposes.
Britain has pressed its case in a paper prepared ahead of
the NSG's annual meeting this week, arguing India qualifies
because of the size of its civilian atomic industry and its
commitment to stopping the spread of military material.
Western powers have taken a keen interest in the nuclear
emergence of India - particularly its ambition to expand its
capacity in the next 20 years by adding nearly 30 reactors,
making it an attractive prospect for technology exporters.
But other NSG states have voiced doubt about accepting a
member like India that built up a nuclear arsenal outside a
global pact set up more than four decades ago to prevent
countries from acquiring nuclear arms.
If India joined the NSG, it would be the only member of the
suppliers group that has not signed up to the 1970 nuclear
non-proliferation treaty (NPT).
Beijing's reservations are believed to be influenced by its
ties to its ally Pakistan, India's rival, which has also tested
atomic bombs and is also outside the NPT, analysts say.
India - Asia's third-largest economy - would need the
support of all 48 NSG members to join the secretive cartel that
regulates nuclear trade and has a key role in countering nuclear
threats and proliferation.
But the body has remained split. "There is no unanimity on
this issue," a senior official from one NSG state said.
The United States sealed a landmark civilian nuclear supply
deal with India in 2008 that China and others found questionable
because Delhi is outside the NPT.
NUCLEAR RIVALRIES
It ended India's atomic isolation following its 1974 nuclear
test and could mean billions of dollars in business for U.S.
firms. Britain is also exploring a nuclear cooperation deal with
India.
The British document, obtained by Reuters on Friday, stated:
"The UK strongly supports India's accession to the NSG at the
earliest appropriate moment."
"The UK believes that the NSG is best served by the
inclusion and membership of India, with an important civil
nuclear industry which continues to uphold the international
non-proliferation architecture," the paper added.
It was not immediately clear how the British paper was
received. A statement issued after the closed-door meeting in
Prague said only the NSG's "relationship with India" was
discussed. Officials had said they did not expect any decision
already now.
At an informal meeting on the issue in Vienna in March,
diplomats said China stressed the need for equal treatment in
South Asia, an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Research assistant Daniel Painter of the International
Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think-tank said that by
joining the NSG India would have a voice in determining the
group's new export guidelines.
But, he said, it would also threaten the NSG's credibility.
"It would further solidify the perception of India as an
accepted non-NPT nuclear weapon state," he wrote in an analysis.
India and Pakistan - which have fought three wars - have
both refused to sign the 189-nation NPT, which would oblige them
to scrap nuclear weapons.
Pakistan - which has been trying to move closer to Asian
powerhouse China as Islamabad's ties with Washington have
suffered - has warned against allowing its rival into the NSG.
