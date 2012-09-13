* Nuclear industry needs to be transparent - Areva chief
* Fukushima was an error - Westinghouse executive
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 13 The global nuclear industry,
traumatised by Japan's Fukushima accident 18 months ago, needs
to redefine itself to regain public trust and better cooperate
to improve safety, senior executives of the sector said on
Thursday.
The worst such accident in 25 years laid bare the industry's
dependence on public confidence as governments in countries such
as Germany, Switzerland and Belgium promised their voters to
pull out of nuclear energy as soon as possible.
Although the order books of large nuclear companies were hit
hard after the disaster, with forecasts for new nuclear capacity
projecting a fall by 12 percent by 2020, other major economies
are pushing ahead with nuclear newbuilds despite Fukushima.
"We need to make a collective effort to restore our
reputation and to rebuild the nuclear brand," Luc Oursel, chief
executive of France's flagship nuclear reactor producer Areva
, told an industry conference in London.
With almost 80 percent of its domestic electricity generated
from nuclear power plants, France has the world's highest share
of nuclear energy and Britain, China as well as the United
States are planning to build several new nuclear power stations.
Areva is contracted to build nuclear reactors in many sites
around the world.
Oursel said it was more important than ever to be open about
nuclear operations and that the industry as a whole should
support colleagues in Japan to restore public confidence after
one of the country's Fukushima nuclear reactor leaked radiation
following a tsunami in March 2011.
Japan has seen widespread anti-nuclear protests in recent
weeks as it decides whether to ditch the technology forever.
Fukushima and events such as the recent discovery of cracks
in a Belgian nuclear reactor have dented the public's confidence
in the safety of nuclear power.
"What came down at Fukushima was more than a seawall. March
11 was an error," said Ric Perez, president and chief operating
officer of Westinghouse, also a leading nuclear company and
majority-owned by Japan's Toshiba.
Perez said it was the sector's obligation to continue to
improve safety and address points of contention as a collective
industry rather than companies from different countries.
Even though the impact of Fukushima was undeniable, the
global financial crisis is also taking its toll on new nuclear
project development as customers find it hard to raise finances
to cover the high upfront costs, Kirill Komarov, deputy director
general of Russia's Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power
corporation, told the conference.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises
industrialised countries on energy, says nuclear energy is
important as a low carbon source of power to support the rise of
renewable power generation supply.