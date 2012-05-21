(Adds quotes, Background, explanation)

DUBAI May 21 UN nuclear chief Yukiya Amano said his talks with Iran's chief nuclear negotiator on Monday had been extensive and would have a positive impact on Iran's negotiations with world powers later this week, Iranian media reported.

While his comments indicated some progress, it appeared no agreement had been reached between the sides on a framework for further inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of Iran's nuclear sites.

"We held expanded and intensive negotiations in a good atmosphere. Definitely, the progress of talks will have a positive impact on negotiations between Iran and P5+1," Amano was quoted by Iran's state television website as saying following talks with Saeed Jalili.

The "P5+1" are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany.

Asked about a framework agreement that would resolve questions over Iran's nuclear programme quickly, IAEA head Amano added: "I will not go into details but the agency has some viewpoints and Iran has its own specific viewpoints."

Diplomats said Amano's short-notice trip to Tehran was a sign that an agreement between Tehran and the IAEA was close.

State television quoted Jalili as saying Iran was a serious supporter of global disarmament and in favour of the use of peaceful nuclear technology.

"Today we have good negotiations ... and we hope to have good cooperation with the agency in the future in these areas," he said.

Amano's visit comes two days ahead of wider negotiations betweeen Iran and the over its nuclear programme which Western countries suspect is hiding Tehran's pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability. Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations.