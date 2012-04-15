* Iran, powers to meet again in Baghdad on May 23
* Diplomats say hard work remains after positive Istanbul
talks
* Iran rejects uranium enrichment halt; seeks sanctions
easing
* U.S. says talks so far not enough for any such relief
By Fredrik Dahl and Justyna Pawlak
ISTANBUL, April 15 Renewed diplomacy on Iran's
nuclear programme will muffle what Barack Obama last month
called the "drums of war", but the beat will soon get louder if
warm words do not lead swiftly to action that can defuse the
decade-old dispute.
For over a year until this weekend in Istanbul, negotiations
had been frozen; aides to the U.S. president have warned of a
"closing window" for talking before Washington, or its Israeli
ally, might start shooting; and Tehran, squeezed by Western
sanctions, threatened to blockade Gulf tankers - all of which
had driven up oil prices for an already labouring world economy.
Saturday's meeting in Turkey between diplomats from Iran and
six world powers should release some tension for now, even if it
was notable only for a shared willingness simply to resume talks
on a nuclear energy programme the West says is a cover for
weapons research, and for what all sides called a "constructive"
atmosphere that merited meeting again on May 23, in Baghdad.
But with opposing camps each portraying the new negotiations
as a victory for its own tough line - whether Western sanctions,
Israeli bombing threats or Iran's accelerated output of highly
enriched uranium - ending the crisis needs hard compromises all
round, which profound mistrust has rendered impossible so far.
That Iran could pursue nuclear technology in a way the West
does not see as threatening is the sort of resolution spoken of,
but achieving it after years of animosity remains a challenge.
"Anything but continuing to be wary would not be realistic,"
a senior Obama administration official told reporters, striking
a cautious note in Istanbul. "There is no reason to believe yet
that we will make all of the progress that we want to make."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague, whose country has
long traded charges of duplicity with Tehran, warned on Sunday:
"It would be a mistake to be starry-eyed about talks with Iran."
Israel repeated its impatience with the process - Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained of giving Iran a
"freebie" while it continued to develop its nuclear capacities.
Yet international security expert Jim Walsh of the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology said the new talks should
stay Israel's hand: "This outcome reduces - but does not
eliminate - the chances that Israel launches a military strike,"
he said. "But the test will be whether there is substantive
progress at the meeting next month."
ENRICHMENT COMPROMISE?
A step back from the brink might involve Iran, where the
clerical authorities under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
have used nuclear nationalism to court popular support, halting
production of the most dangerous materials - uranium enriched to
a fissile purity of 20 percent or more - in return for the
Western powers accepting its other nuclear development plans.
One Iranian newspaper said in an editorial on Sunday that it
already detected signs of a compromise, believing Western
officials were no longer opposed - in private at least - to
Iran's "right to enrich" uranium at least to the 3 to 5.5
percent that is enough for making electricity but not bombs.
That was a "strategic change", Kayhan newspaper said.
Such talk does not impress Israel, which says oil-rich Iran
does not need nuclear power, cannot be trusted and threatens the
very survival of the Jewish state, which is assumed to have the
only nuclear arsenal in the Middle East.
Netanyahu said negotiators from the six powers - the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - had fallen
for Iranian stalling tactics: "It's got five weeks to continue
enrichment without any limitation, any inhibition," he said.
"The world's greatest practitioner of terrorism must not
have the opportunity to develop atomic bombs."
A European diplomat who is based in Vienna, home of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog, and whose government is not directly involved
in the negotiations with Iran, was also deeply sceptical.
"Contrary to the prevailing mood, I am not overly
optimistic," he said. While talks go on, "centrifuges are
spinning and enriching and there will be extra time to conceal
and disperse the elements of the military programme".
Another Israeli minister, Danny Ayalon, reaffirmed the
government's demand that Iran halt all its nuclear activities.
U.S. commitments to Israel are a re-election campaign issue
for Obama as he fights Republican charges of being soft on
Israel's Muslim foes, so a swift public easing of Washington's
demands on, and sanctions against, Iran seem unlikely barring a
major shift in Tehran before the November presidential vote.
The administration official in Istanbul said there was no
prospect of easing sanctions now, and that both U.S. financial
measures and a European Union oil embargo on Iran due to come
into full effect in July should be implemented as planned.
Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili dismissed any talk of
suspending Iran's lately expanded uranium enrichment programme
and said he wanted to see sanctions being lifted, something he
said was in the interests of European consumers now being hit by
the effects of a gradual EU import embargo on Iran's oil.
OIL MARKETS
Cliff Kupchan, a Middle East analyst at consultancy Eurasia
Group, said that as long as talks continued some of the "Iran
premium" would come off the oil price, which has been pushed up
by fears of a supply disruption from the major crude producer.
"So we get relief on oil markets, but investor beware: the
party could end very quickly," Kupchan said.
At KBC Energy Economics, Samuel Ciszuk said: "The fact that
talks have not broken down, but will continue is very positive,
given the low expectations, and this will provide us with
another month in which oil markets will dare to concentrate more
on the fundamentals and less on the political risk.
"That should in itself be bearish on oil prices."
However, he viewed as "unlikely this early" any compromise
in which Iran sacrificed its 20-percent enrichment facilities in
return for the West accepting that it make its own reactor fuel.
Sanctions pressure was dramatically ratcheted up after the
U.N. nuclear watchdog, in a detailed report last November, gave
independent backing to suspicions that Iran is carrying out
research and development relevant for nuclear weapons.
Western diplomats now hope that Iran's increasing isolation
- economically, through sanctions, and politically, as its key
Arab ally Syria descends into crisis - will force it to change
course and address their mounting concerns about its aims.
The senior U.S. official said: "While the atmosphere today
was positive and good enough to merit a second round we continue
to stress ... that there is urgency for concrete progress and
that the window for a diplomatic resolution is closing."
Emanuele Ottolenghi at the Foundation for the Defense of
Democracies, a Washington think-tank, said, however, that the
broad sanctions were unlikely to be toughened much more while
diplomacy under way: "If Iran truly begins to do what it has to
do, to comply with its international obligations, it is only
natural that some sanctions should be eased," Ottolenghi said
An Iranian political expert, who spoke privately, said a
shift in Iranian domestic politics may also ease negotiations.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his rivals in the clerical
leadership, seeking popularity with voters, had at times seemed
to outbid each other in taking a hard line on nuclear diplomacy.
Ahmadinejad's recent eclipse by Supreme Leader Khamenei may make
for a more consistent Iranian approach - and give negotiators
more leeway to make an unpopular climbdown on nuclear policy.
"Khamenei's office is now playing a more pronounced role in
all major affairs," the Iranian expert said.
"It has created a consensus to defuse the nuclear crisis, at
least for the time being, from getting out of control."
"SPIRIT OF ISTANBUL"
Many analysts and some diplomats say both sides must
compromise for any chance of a long-term settlement: Iran would
be allowed to continue limited low-level enrichment if it in
return accepts much more intrusive U.N. nuclear inspections.
One senior diplomat, speaking on the eve of the Istanbul
talks, said the nuclear dispute was an "eminently" solvable
problem but that the deep trust deficit must be bridged.
The "contours" of a solution can be seen, the diplomat said,
suggesting Iran in the "right circumstances" may be able to keep
refining uranium to levels far below the purity required for the
fissile core of a nuclear warhead.
Referring to U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding a
suspension to all of Iran's enrichment-related work, he added:
"That is where we start from but we are here to negotiate."
But another diplomat in Istanbul said this was a distant
prospect: "The confidence is not there. After months or years
when we have full confidence, then why not?"
Trita Parsi, an expert on Iranian-U.S. relations in
Washington, said both sides effectively compromised in order to
hold this weekend's talks - even if they tried to suggest that
it was pressure which brought the other side to the table.
"The real challenge will come in the ensuing rounds of
talks, where these principles of engagement will have to
translate into concrete steps. It is at that point that we will
see if the two sides are ready to pay the domestic political
cost of compromise," he said of Iranian leaders' willingness to
scale back nuclear development and the West's to ease sanctions.
From the West's point of view, the urgent priority is to get
Iran to stop the higher-grade uranium enrichment it started two
years ago and has since ramped up, shortening the time it would
need for any "break out" to assemble atomic bombs.
Iran has signalled some flexibility on this 20-percent
enrichment - which it says is to fuel a medical research reactor
- but also that it has no plans to halt it any time soon.
Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group said the Istanbul
meeting constituted a "very positive" first step: "The next
round will be more technical and sensitive," he said. "Both
sides have to carefully navigate the minefield ... between the
talks and rigorously pave the ground for a negotiated solution."
But if oil buyers - and everyone living in the Middle East -
breathe easier now that talking is under way, the stakes have
also been raised, should the next meeting fail to build on that:
At the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Ray
Takeyh said a failure of this new round of talks could set the
drums of war beating even louder: "What happens," he asked,
"When the Spirit of Istanbul meets the reality of Baghdad?"