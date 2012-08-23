* Iran adds nuclear capacity at Fordow - diplomatic sources
* West likely to see move as sign of further defiance
* Tehran denies accusations of nuclear weapon aims
* IAEA to press Iran for military site access in new talks
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Aug 23 Iran has installed many more
uranium enrichment machines in an underground bunker, diplomatic
sources said on Thursday, potentially paving the way for a
significant expansion of work the West fears is ultimately aimed
at making nuclear bombs.
Iran denies allegations it is seeking a nuclear weapons
capability. But its refusal to curb its nuclear enrichment
programme has prompted tough Western sanctions and has
heightened speculation that Israel may attack its atomic sites.
In a possible sign of further Iranian defiance in the face
of such pressure, several sources said Iran had put in place
additional enrichment centrifuges in its Fordow facility, buried
deep inside a mountain to protect it against enemy strikes.
One source suggested hundreds of machines had been
installed.
In another development likely to worry the West, they said
satellite imagery indicated Iran had covered a building at a
military site which U.N. inspectors want to visit with a
brightly-coloured, tent-like structure.
Western diplomats have said they believe Iran is cleansing
the Parchin site to remove any evidence of illicit nuclear
activity at a place where the U.N. nuclear watchdog suspects it
has conducted tests that had a military dimension.
Covering the building in question - which is believed to
house a steel chamber for explosives experiments - may allow
Iran to carry out sanitisation or other work there which would
not be seen via satellite pictures.
One Western envoy said that the suspected clean-up at
Parchin was "intensifying" and that this made it doubtful that
inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
would uncover any hard evidence there, even if they were allowed
to go.
"Given the extent of the clean-up, it is indeed unlikely the
agency, if it ever gets access, would find anything at Parchin,"
the diplomat said.
There was no immediate comment from Iran's mission to the
Vienna-based U.N. atomic agency. It has previously dismissed the
allegations about Parchin, which it says is a conventional
military facility, as "ridiculous".
NEW NUCLEAR TALKS
The IAEA will press Iran again in talks on Friday for access
to Parchin as part of its long-stalled probe into suspected
nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state, even though it
concedes that the alleged sanitisation would hamper its probe.
The meeting, the first since previous discussions ended in
failure in June, takes place after an upsurge in rhetoric from
Israeli politicians this month suggesting Israel might attack
Iran ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
The talks are separate from Tehran's negotiations with world
powers that have made little headway since they resumed in April
after a 15-month hiatus, but the focus on suspicions about
Iran's nuclear ambitions mean they are closely linked.
Lack of movement in both sets of talks could strengthen
Israel's belief that tougher Western sanctions are failing to
sway Tehran, its arch enemy, which has threatened wide-ranging
reprisals if attacked.
Washington says there is still time for diplomatic pressure
to work to force Iran to curb its nuclear enrichment programme,
which is the immediate priority for the six powers - which also
include Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany.
Yet Iran is showing no sign of backing down over what it
says is its inalienable right to civilian nuclear energy and has
pushed ahead with expansion of Fordow since it was launched last
year.
The site, near the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Qom, is
where Iran is enriching uranium to a fissile concentration of 20
percent, activity which the West wants it to stop immediately as
it brings it closer to the level required for nuclear weapons.
"Our basic understanding is that they were continuing to
install," a Vienna-based diplomat said, adding the new
centrifuges at the site were not yet operating.
Another diplomatic source said Iran appeared to have
completed installing two more cascades - interlocked networks of
174 centrifuges each - at Fordow.
If confirmed in a new IAEA report on Iran due next week, the
two alleged new cascades would be in addition to six cascades
that were previously installed, of which four were refining
uranium. It was unclear when Iran may launch the new machines.