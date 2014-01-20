UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
BRUSSELS Jan 20 The European Union agreed to suspend some economic sanctions against Iran on Monday as part of a ground-breaking nuclear deal under which Tehran has scaled back its nuclear work, diplomats said.
The decision, which eases restrictions on trade in petrochemicals and precious metals and on the provision of insurance for oil shipments, among other measures, was expected to go into effect later in the day.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday the United States would honour a controversial refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would resettle 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had described as "dumb".