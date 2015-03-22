British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (C), flanked by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (R), makes a statement about their meeting regarding recent negotiations with Iran over Iran's nuclear program in London, England March... REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Saturday after meeting his counterparts from the United States, France and Germany there was agreement that "substantial progress" had been made in nuclear talks with Iran on key areas.

"We agreed that substantial progress had been made in key areas although there are still important issues on which no agreement has yet been possible," Hammond said, reading a joint statement after the talks in London.

"Now is the time for Iran, in particular, to take difficult decisions," he added.

