BRUSSELS Feb 24 The European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday a new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report increased concerns over the peaceful purpose of Iran's nuclear programme.

Ashton, who represents global powers - the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Great Britain - in dealings with Iran, also urged Tehran to cooperate fully with the IAEA.

"The findings of this new IAEA report contribute to further increased concerns on the exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme," Ashton's spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We regret that Iran has not fully co-operated with IAEA's efforts aimed at resolving outstanding issues, including those pointing to possible military dimensions to its nuclear programme," Maja Kocijanic said.

"Iran has to address all existing concerns and to build confidence in the nature of its nuclear programme."