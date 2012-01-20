VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog rejected on Friday Iranian suggestions that it may have been partly to blame for the assassination of a nuclear scientist in Tehran last week, saying it did not know him.

Iran said on Thursday that the assassins who killed Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, 32, on January 11 may have used information obtained from the United Nations.

"The Agency has not released this man's name. We do not know him," Gill Tudor, spokeswoman for the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in an e-mail.

Ahmadi-Roshan was killed by a motorbike hitman who put a magnetic bomb on his car during the morning rush hour. Iran, at odds with Western governments over its nuclear programme, has accused U.S. and Israeli agents of being behind the killing.

Iran's deputy U.N. ambassador Eshagh Al Habib told the Security Council on Thursday that Ahmadi-Roshan recently met IAEA inspectors, "a fact that indicates that these U.N. agencies may have played a role in leaking information on Iran's nuclear facilities and scientist."

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Tim Pearce)