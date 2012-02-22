VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog expressed disappointment on Wednesday over lack of progress during two days of talks in Tehran over Iran's disputed nuclear programme and said its request to visit a military site had not been granted.

In the second such visit in less than a month, a senior team from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had travelled to Tehran to press Iranian officials to start addressing mounting concerns that the country may be seeking to develop atomic arms.

"During both the first and second round of discussions, the agency team requested access to the military site at Parchin. Iran did not grant permission for this visit to take place," the Vienna-based IAEA said in a statement after the Feb 20-21 talks in the Iranian capital.

