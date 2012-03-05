Yukiya Amano, director general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at the University Cultural Center in Mexico City February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/Files

VIENNA The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday his organisation could not be sure that Iran's nuclear programme did not have military aims.

"The agency is unable to provide credible assurance about the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran and therefore to conclude that all nuclear material in Iran is in peaceful activities," Yukiya Amano said, according to a copy of his speech to a closed-door meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation governing board.

Amano said that since late last year, Iran had tripled monthly output of higher-grade enriched uranium.

