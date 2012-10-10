International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano speaks at the opening session of the High-Level Meeting on Countering Nuclear Terrorism at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog denied on Wednesday that its head planned to visit Iran to discuss Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was earlier quoted as saying Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to visit Tehran to resume discussions with Iranian officials.

"The IAEA has seen media reports that Director General Amano will visit Iran to discuss nuclear issues. There are no such plans at this time," Serge Gas, IAEA Director of Public Information, said.

